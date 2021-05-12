Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Target were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.85.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.33. 86,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,265. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.72 and its 200-day moving average is $184.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit