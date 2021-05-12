Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Target were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.85.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.33. 86,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,265. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.72 and its 200-day moving average is $184.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

