VouchForMe Price Hits $0.0019 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $467,138.57 and approximately $1,218.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.72 or 0.01047533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00069847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00110370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.47 or 0.10313678 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.