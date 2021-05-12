voxeljet (VJET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%.

VJET opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VJET shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

