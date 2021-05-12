Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

