W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Increased by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for 1.8% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

