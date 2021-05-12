W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $43,758,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

