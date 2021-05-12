Wanchain Price Reaches $2.13 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $360.37 million and $46.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.43 or 0.00316273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.