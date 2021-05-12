Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €71.30 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €71.30 ($83.88) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.04 ($81.23).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA opened at €78.52 ($92.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.01. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a 12 month high of €79.40 ($93.41).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.