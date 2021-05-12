Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Wayside Technology Group stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,756. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Carol Dibattiste acquired 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,376.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.