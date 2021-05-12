Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

