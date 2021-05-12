Wealthlocks (WLT) Tops One Day Volume of $8,613.00

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Wealthlocks has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $8,613.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wealthlocks coin can now be purchased for $35.57 or 0.00065524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wealthlocks has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00550493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00070405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00246655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004003 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $629.33 or 0.01159211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00033379 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

