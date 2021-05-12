Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Solvay (SOLVY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS: SOLVY) recently:

5/11/2021 – Solvay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/7/2021 – Solvay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/6/2021 – Solvay had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2021 – Solvay had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS SOLVY opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Solvay SA has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

