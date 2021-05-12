Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) PT Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

WBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

WBT opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

