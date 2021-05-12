Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

