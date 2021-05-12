Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 165.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,387 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.