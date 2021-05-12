Western Forest Products (WEF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Western Forest Products (TSE: WEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.90. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.35 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Western Forest Products had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

4/23/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.35. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.26. 6,288,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,467. The firm has a market capitalization of C$839.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

