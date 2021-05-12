Western Forest Products (WEF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Western Forest Products (TSE: WEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/11/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.90. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.35 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Western Forest Products had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50.
- 4/23/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.35. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.26. 6,288,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,467. The firm has a market capitalization of C$839.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46.
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
