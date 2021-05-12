Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.64.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $169,461,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

