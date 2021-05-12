Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce sales of $238.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $244.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $928.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $964.28 million, with estimates ranging from $825.43 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

