WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.86 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOW. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 219,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.