William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NYSE SXI opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65. Standex International has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

