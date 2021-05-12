Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 339,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,060,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

