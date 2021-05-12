Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,770 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1,806.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,146. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

