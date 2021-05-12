Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $52.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,256.35. 28,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,252.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,959.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

