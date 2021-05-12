Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 211,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,563,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

