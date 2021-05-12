Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 105 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.28. 2,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.64 and its 200-day moving average is $310.84. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

