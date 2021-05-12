Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $182.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

