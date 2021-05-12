Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 61,200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after acquiring an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.47. 12,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,648. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

