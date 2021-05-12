Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 8,233 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

