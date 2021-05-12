Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 14.9%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $246.26 and last traded at $246.65. Approximately 14,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 644,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.90.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.54.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

