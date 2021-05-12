Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 14.9%

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $246.26 and last traded at $246.65. Approximately 14,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 644,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.90.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.54.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit