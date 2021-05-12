Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

