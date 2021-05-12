Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. Truist began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of AGL opened at $31.83 on Monday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

