Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.36.

NYSE WWW traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. 13,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

