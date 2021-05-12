Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,978. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.36.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Insiders sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.