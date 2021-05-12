Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.66 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 3,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 454,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.