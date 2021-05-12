Woodcoin Market Capitalization Tops $762,620.58 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $762,620.58 and $93,960.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,322.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.87 or 0.07908759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.27 or 0.02607727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.15 or 0.00652100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00183486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00802492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.38 or 0.00650563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00630834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.