Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWD. Truist upped their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,512 shares of company stock worth $15,977,354. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.12. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

