Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.68 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.24 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

