WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Jasmine Whitbread Buys 2,503 Shares

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,503 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 957.80 ($12.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 955.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 834.14. WPP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The company has a market capitalization of £11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 1.54%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

