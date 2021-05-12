WPP TOKEN Price Tops $0.0047 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $3,248.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00083197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.91 or 0.01017603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00110056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00060029 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.