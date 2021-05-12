Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Reaches $197.45 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $197.45 million and $56.67 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $117.74 or 0.00219293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00082303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.70 or 0.00979117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00109863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00060103 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

