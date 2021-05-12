Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.65

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 24354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.