Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.65

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 24354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit