XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.62. 1,137,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.04.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

