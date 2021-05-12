Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.63. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 69,377 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 687.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.