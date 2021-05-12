yearn.finance II (YFII) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00087365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.51 or 0.01135677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00069815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00115456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00062023 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

