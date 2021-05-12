Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.99 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

