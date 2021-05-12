YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

NYSE YETI opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. YETI has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

