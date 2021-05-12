YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $100.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YETI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

YETI stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of YETI by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

