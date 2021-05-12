YETI (YETI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. YETI has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.11-2.14 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. YETI has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

