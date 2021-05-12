YFValue Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01070685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00113927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.09 or 0.10115530 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

