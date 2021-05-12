Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

